Kohat cement factory faces action over pollution

PESHAWAR: The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken action against a cement factory in Kohat for causing dust pollution in the city posing serious public health-related problems.

“The EPA has taken action against Kohat Cement Factory over public complaints about dust pollution,” says Director-General Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) KP, Dr Muhammad Bashir.

He said the team of EPA visited Kohat Cement Factory on Sunday and found that the Line-A of the factory was creating dust pollution above the permissible limit.

The official said there were three sections of the factory producing cement, but only one (Line A) was found creating dust. The EPA team, he continued, stopped production from the faulty section of the factory by closing it till the time the owner takes action for compliance with the environmental laws. Dr Bashir said EPA cannot allow the factory to operate at the expense of public health and would keep it close till complete following of the environmental rules.