Shortage of natural gas becomes a nuisance for Lahore consumers

LAHORE: Complaints of low pressure of gas in many areas of the city have started becoming a frequent nuisance for domestic consumers while management of the gas utility is acting as a silent spectator.

Leave alone people residing in localities situated at the tail of gas supply network or thickly populated areas of the provincial metropolis, even residents of posh localities of Lahore including Model Town are facing problem of low pressure even before the onset of typical winter season.

They fear that their power supply could be fully choked in peak demand if remedial measures are not taken by the management of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL). The Lahore region of SNGPL is not paying heed to the complaints of low pressure of natural gas to homes. In fact, people blamed that pressure of gas of certain localities of the city are intentionally being lowered in order to maintain smooth supply to other areas.

It seems that SNGPL is not following the policy guidelines given by the government in supply of gas. As per direction of the government, domestic consumers are given top priority in supply of gas. However, it is observed that domestic consumers are bearing the brunt of gas shortage while other consumer categories are enjoying smooth supply of it.

The problem is normally witnessed especially at cooking times. On Fridays, people also suffered problems of low pressure of gas more frequently as reliance on use of water geysers increases significantly.

Unfortunately, SNGPL has no transparent mechanism in place where consumers could get any idea about demand and supply of natural gas in the SNGPL system. Owing to lack of information about gas diversion to various consumer categories, the mistrust further aggravated among customers of the gas utility. When contacted, the media manager of SNGPL did not respond to specific queries about complaints of low pressure of natural gas as well as demand and supply position.