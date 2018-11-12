23 baboos disclose their dual nationality

LAHORE: Establishment Division’s senior in charge has compiled a list of bureaucrats in grade 18 to 23 who are possessing foreign nationalities.

It is pertinent to mention that 23 officers have disclosed their dual nationality contrary to dozens of officers who have kept their foreign nationality secret.

According to the list issued by secretary Tahir Hussain, Sohail Ahmad Sheikh, grade 18; Rabia Javeria Agha, grade 22; Ali Sarfraz Hussain, grade 20; Sarah Saeed, grade 20; Muhammad Aslam Rao, grade 18; Ahsan Mangi, grade 20; Saima Ali, grade 18; DIG Punjab Zaeem Iqbal Sheikh, grade 20 and DIG Mirza Faran Baig, grade 20 are possessing British nationality.

Whereas, the bureaucrats having the US nationality and Canadian one include Ishaq, grade 19; Saima Ashraf, grade 19; Adil Memon, grade 18; Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, grade 22; Sher Afghan Khan, grade 21; Rabia Aurangzeb, grade 18; Rashid Mansoor, grade 20; Dr Muhammad Ajmal, grade 20; Naveed Kamran Baloch, grade 22; Balochistan SSP Barkat Hussain Khosa, grade 19; Squadron leader Iqbal Mehmood (retd) grade 22; Additional IG Punjab Ijaz Hussain Shah, grade 21 and DIG Punjab Shahid Javed Khan, grade 20.