Karachi, Bahawalpur in Blind Cricket final

BAHAWALPUR: Karachi and Bahawalpur will meet in the final of the 4th Pakistan Blind Cricket Premier League here on Monday.On Sunday here at the Dring Stadium two matches were played. Karachi won the first match by 5 wickets against Multan.

Muhammad Akram’s heroic innings of 204 runs tumbled Multan in a do-or-die match to qualify for the final. Multan posted a huge total of 264 runs on the board for the loss of 3 wickets in stipulated 20 overs for the loss of 3 wickets. Matiullah scored a dazzling 105.

Karachi successfully chased the target the through a fine innings of Muhammad Akram. Akram’s dashing unbeaten innings of 204 helped Karachi chase the total of 265 runs in 19.5 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. Man of the Match was given to Muhammad Akram.

In the second match, Bahawalpur beat Faisalabad by 39 runs. With this win, Bahawalpur remained unbeaten in the league stage.Bahawalpur made 238 for the loss of the 2 wickets in allotted 20 overs. Muhammad Rashid made 81.

Nisar Ali started the chase aggressively for Faisalabad but couldn’t last longer. He was dismissed after scoring 37 runs. Riasat Khan also didn’t make the most of the conditions and got out after scoring 38 runs. Faisalabad managed to score 199 runs in stipulated 20 overs for the loss of 9 wickets. Man of the Match went to Muhammad Rashid.