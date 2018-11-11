Ashiana Housing Scheme case: Shahbaz’s physical remand extended by 14 days

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Lahore on Saturday granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a 14-day extension in the physical remand of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif in the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case.

The court, however, rejected the NAB's request for Shahbaz' physical remand in the Ramazan Sugar Mills case. The NAB arrested the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly in the sugar mills case on Saturday.

The NAB had requested for a 15-day extension in Shahbaz Sharif's physical remand in the housing scheme case and had also pleaded for his physical remand in the Ramazan Sugar Mills case. Shahbaz, who has been in NAB’s custody since October 5 in connection with the Ashiana scheme case, was flown from Islamabad to Lahore earlier in the day for his court appearance. The leader of the opposition was presented before an accountability court as his transit remand ended.

As the hearing went under way, Shahbaz' counsel Amjad Pervaiz cited examples of various court judgments and opposed the NAB's request for an extension in Shahbaz' remand.

"DG NAB Lahore Saleem Shahzad has become a party in Shahbaz' case and has been giving interviews on different talk shows," Pervaiz said.

Further, Shahbaz' counsel said, "The NAB summoned the PML-N president for the first time in June, 2018. Shahbaz appeared before the accountability watchdog whenever he was summoned and cooperated in the investigations," he said.

"Till date, the NAB has not been able to provide any solid evidence against Shahbaz in the Ashiana scheme thus there is no reason to extend his remand," the former Punjab chief minister's counsel asserted.

During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor said, "We are arresting Shahbaz in the Ramazan Sugar Mills case."

However, Shahbaz' counsel said, "The new request that has been submitted in the court has been filed on false grounds. The law states that a man who has been arrested in one case will be considered arrested in other cases as well," he added.

At this, the NAB prosecutor said the new case is different and they have evidence in the ongoing case.

After hearing the arguments, the court reserved its judgment on the NAB's requests. However, later the court granted an extension to the NAB in Shahbaz' physical remand in Ashiana scheme case, but rejected the request for his physical remand in the sugar mills case.

Shahbaz will now be presented before an accountability court on November 24.

A large number of PML-N workers had gathered outside the court and security was increased around the premises during the hearing.