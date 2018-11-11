Sacked employees of Charsadda sugar mills seek payment of arrears

CHARSADDA: Former workers of Charsadda sugar mills staged a sit-in on Saturday and asked the owners to immediately pay them arrears.

Addressing the sit-in, the president of the workers union Said Rehman, Subhanuddin, Ajmal Khan and others said that they were expelled from employment 28 years ago but their arrears were not paid to them.

They added that the machinery of Charsadda sugar mills has been shifted to Sheikhupura, Punjab.

The workers demanded authorities to make the Charsadda sugar mills operational once again and pay them their arrears. They stated that they would launch a series of protests if their demands were not fulfilled.