Navy thrash Wapda to clinch Capt Natha Volleyball title

KOTLI: Pakistan Navy humbled national champion Pakistan Wapda 25-17, 38-36 and 25-23 in a sensational final to win the Captain Natha Khan Sher Jang Memorial Volleyball Tournament that concluded at the Government Boys Inter-College Palyat Siadan here on Friday.

Navy’s Mubashar and Aamir set the tempo of the final showing signs of aggression amidst their forceful smashes in the first set. Mubashar was exceptional throughout the final and his vigilance found gaps for his beautiful smashes. His movement in the court was unpredictable for the opponents. In the second set both teams engaged in some long volleys. The spectators which were in thousand enjoyed the ball travelling between two courts for quite some time. Finally, Aamir found a gap in Wapda’s court and grabbed the opportunity to break the volley with a gentle smash. Wapda bounced back hard through Muneer, Waseem and Kashif and the trio levelled the score at 24-24. However, at that crucial time they lost their tempo amidst Murad’s wrong serves and wild smashes that landed outside the line.

Wapda took a 4-0 lead in the beginning of the third set and exerted more pressure on Sailors. Mubashar once again rose to the occasion and got two back to back points for Navy. He not only evened the score on the table but also helped Navy to take lead. From Navy Khalid, Shujha and Asif also showed brilliance amidst their smashes and successful blocking. At close Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sports Minister Ch Saeed gave away prizes to the players.