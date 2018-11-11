Police ‘kidnap’ 10 labour activists across China

BEIJING: A Chinese labour rights group on Saturday said at least ten of its supporters were detained by police in several cities across the country, in the latest apparent crackdown against its activists.

Student-led activism from China’s top universities has surged in recent years, as young college students rally behind labour rights and unions despite pressure from universities and police.

The Jasic Workers Solidarity group, which supports workers at welding machinery firm Jasic Technology, said the activists were detained by police on Friday night. Five were graduates of Peking University -- one of the country’s top-ranked institutions.

One of the graduates, Zhang Shengye, was "kidnapped" on the school campus, the group alleged in its statement.

An eyewitness and Peking University student claimed that more than ten people in dark-coloured clothing beat Zhang before dragging him into a black car. "They hit him hard and quickly got Zhang under control," he told AFP, requesting anonymity.