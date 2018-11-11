Sun Nov 11, 2018
Business

November 11, 2018
Emirates unveils biometric path

KARACHI: Emirates is gearing up to launch the world’s first “biometric path”, which will offer its customers a smooth and truly seamless airport journey at the airline’s hub in the Dubai International Airport, a statement said on Saturday.

Utilising the latest biometric technology – a mix of facial and iris recognition, Emirates passengers can soon check in for their flight, complete immigration formalities, enter the Emirates Lounge, and board their flights, simply by strolling through the airport, it added.

The latest biometric equipment had already been installed at Emirates Terminal 3, Dubai International Airport. This equipment can be found at select check-in counters, at the Emirates Lounge in Concourse B for premium passengers, and at select boarding gates. Areas where biometric equipment are installed will be clearly marked, it added.

