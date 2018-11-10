School boy dies, 20 others injured in Haripur accident

HARIPUR: One student was killed and 20 others sustained injuries when a school van fell into a roadside ravine near Shah Kabal village some 60 km from here on Friday.

Police officials said reckless driving and over-loading was the cause of the accident.

Khanpur Police Station House Officer said that an over-loaded Suzuki van, carrying 21 girl and boys from different schools of Khanpur tehsil, was on the way to Shah Kabal village.

The official said the driver lost control over the steering wheel while negotiating a turn a furlong ahead of Shah Kaal village, and the van fell into the roadside gorge.

As a result, a student, Zahid, a 9th grader of Government High School for Boys Najafpur, was killed and 20 others were injured.

The local rescue workers removed the dead and injured to Khanpur Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where, according to hospital sources, four girl students, seven boy students were admitted while others were discharged after administering them first aid.