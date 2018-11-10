PMS officers undertake social work in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Five groups of the Provincial Management Service (PMS) officers who are undergoing pre-service training at the Pakistan Provincial Services Academy (PPSA) organised social work activities at various government institutions in the provincial capital.

A press release said social work is an important module of the training course and is aimed at sensitising the officers towards the plight of the underprivileged sections of the society. Two groups of officers arranged one-week free-medical camp at the Government Boys Middle School located at the Rural Academy, and Government Middle School for Boys in Dora. The groups took class-wise data to work out the type of medical care and medicines required. Every officer donated Rs2,000 to organize the camp. They also contacted doctors of various specialties and invited them to see the patients at the camp.

According to the press release, free medical check-up, medicines and dental care was provided to the students at the camp. The students in need of special care were referred to specialists at the Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar.