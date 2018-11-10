Bahawalpur victorious as Blind Cricket League begins

BAHAWALLPUR: The 4th PBCC Blind Cricket Premier League 2018 started at the Dring Stadium here on Friday. The event was inaugurated by Ayub Khan, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur. Teams from Karachi, Bahawalpur, Multan and Faisalabad are taking part in this event.

In the opening match, Bahawalpur defeated Karachi by 9 wickets. Put into bat, Karachi made 178 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 7 wickets. M Akram scored 93 runs but wasn’t enough to put a par score on the board.

Bahawalpur chased the target of 179 runs in 14.2 overs for the loss of only 1 wicket. M Rashid’s brilliant ton made this target easy for Bahawalpur. He remained unbeaten on 107 runs. Kashif was the only bowler to claim a wicket. Man of the Match award went to M Rashid.

In the second match Faisalabad nailed down Multan in a thriller. Batting first Multan made immense total of 246 runs on the board for the loss of 4 wickets in 20 overs. Mosin Khan and Matiullah scored 50’s.

In reply, Nisar Ali’s unbeaten 185* runs inning helped Faisalabad to seal last ball victory. Faisalabad lost 4 wickets during the process. Later, Nisar Ali was named the Man of the Match.