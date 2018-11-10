PMS officers undertake social work in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Five groups of the Provincial Management Service (PMS) officers who are undergoing pre-service training at the Pakistan Provincial Services Academy (PPSA) organised social work activities at various government institutions in the provincial capital.

A press release said social work is an important module of the training course and is aimed at sensitising the officers towards the plight of the underprivileged sections of the society.

Two groups of officers arranged one-week free-medical camp at the Government Boys Middle School located at the Rural Academy, and Government Middle School for Boys in Dora. The groups took class-wise data to work out the type of medical care and medicines required. Every officer donated Rs2,000 to organize the camp. They also contacted doctors of various specialties and invited them to see the patients at the camp.

According to the press release, free medical check-up, medicines and dental care was provided to the students at the camp. The students in need of special care were referred to specialists at the Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar.

Besides, a group of six female officers organized social work at the Special Education Complex in Hayatabad. They visited various sections of Special Education Complex including those for hearing and visually impaired, mentally retarded and physically handicapped to examine the working mechanism and teaching methodologies. The officers raised a fund of Rs500,000 for 31 students of class nursery having profound hearing loss. The audiologist had recommended prompt procurement of hearing aid devices for the recovery of hearing loss.

The amount was collected through contributions of the participants of the ongoing Provincial Management Service Course, Mid-Career Management Course, Senior Management Course and Junior Command Course at the National Institute of Management, Peshawar.

Another two groups of PML officers visited the Bait-ul-Yatama and Aghosh orphanage in Peshawar. The officers were briefed by the respective administration of the orphanages regarding adoption policy, security system and coordination with the government. The participants visited different section of the orphanages and interacted with the orphans.

On November 7, the officers organized competition of Qirat, Naat, Quiz, Debate, Drawing and Poetry at the Aghosh orphanage and distributed prizes among the winners.