Iqbal Day at Riphah University

Islamabad: Riphah University’s Students Services Department organised Iqbal Day celebrations at different campuses on Rawalpindi/Islamabad on Friday regarding Poet Iqbal’s 141st birth anniversary.

Several activities, including recitation, competition and poetry, calligraphy were held. Students of Media department, computing department and Pharmaceutical sciences departments along with other departments took part in competitions. Campus Director I-14 Col. Anwar, HoD under graduate program Dr. Iftikhar Khokhar, Dean Social Sciences Awais bin Wasi, HoD Student Services department distributed prizes among the winners.

Speakers said Riphah promotes moral values by reminding them the efforts and struggle of the national heroes and their role in achieving this motherland. The day is well regarded, as for its association with the true legend who has envisioned the ideology of Pakistan.