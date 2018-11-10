Don’t glorify corruption, Fayyaz tells Hamza

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has asked the opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz not to glorify his corruption by gathering his poor party workers during his appearances before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

In a statement issued on Friday, Chohan observed that Hamza Shahbaz appeared before the NAB authorities in connection with his corruption and misuse of authority but he acted like he had conquered Kashmir or raised Pakistani flag on Delhi’s Red Fort. “This is appalling that instead of feeling ashamed of his corruption, he is using the poor party activists to give him a hero’s welcome”, the minister opined.

He should have come like a person who felt ashamed of his wrongdoings rather than like a hero”. This, he said, has reflected the true face and nature of Sharifs. “But I want to tell you that your days are counted. You have to pay the price for the rampant corruption and corrupt practices committed by you, and your father”, he added.

“We only want you to pay back the government’s billions of rupees you and your family has looted” said the minister.