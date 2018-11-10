CM sets new tradition, fetes staff on floor

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar set a new tradition at his residence where he arranged a ceremony for officers and staff of CM Office and CM House from grade one to 21 on Friday.

According to a handout, the invitees were seated on the ground and took their meal. “We don’t make a claim of change but materialise it practically and protocol culture is also being changed”, said the CM while addressing the guests which also included female officers and staff, who expressed a pleasant surprise over the simple lifestyle of the chief minister. Special prayers were offered for national solidarity and prosperity at the end of the ceremony.

“The family members are invited at home; therefore, I have invited members of my family. All the guests are seated beside each other on the floor from Naib Qasid to the Principal Secretary, he added.

He said that those working in CM Office are his companions. The staff has worked hard during the three months and I appreciate their talent and abilities, he added. By the grace of Almighty Allah, we will bring real change in the province through durable progress and people will be served together. Punjab will be transformed and people’s problems would be solved, he added. He announced giving honorarium to officers and employees.

PEF schools: Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the issue of payment of funds to partner schools of Punjab Education Foundation and approved a summary for provision of funds to such partner schools. He directed the officials concerned to release funds soon and there should be no delay in this regard.