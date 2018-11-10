Faisalabad crush FATA in U-16 One-day tournament

KARACHI: Faisalabad defeated FATA by seven wickets in their match of the Pepsi PCB Stars Under-16 One-day tournament at the Faraz Sports Ground, Sialkot, on Friday.

FATA were bowled out for 103 in 38.2 overs with Imdad Ullah scoring 25. Mohamamd Saad Waseem captured 4-27.Faisalabad raced to the target in the 26th over. Akash Hussain belted an unbeaten 45 with seven fours. Mohammad Waqas made 21. Haseeb Khan, Ayaz Shah and Shahid Khan got one wicket each.

Meanwhile, at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, Lahore Under-16 beat Rawalpindi by three wickets.Rawalpindi perished for 139 with Husain hitting 40. Umer Eman got four while Osama captured three wickets.

Lahore achieved the target in the 41st over after losing seven wickets. Ibrar Afzaal belted an unbeaten 63 which contained eight fours. Hasnain Sabir got 3-22 while Aseer Mughal claimed 2-28.The final of the tournament scheduled on November 12 has been shifted to Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, from Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, the PCB said.