KPT’s losing streak continues in PPFL

KARACHI: Karachi Port Trust (KPT) continued to suffer as they faced their eighth loss in 10 games when they went 0-1 down to inexperienced Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on the last day of the Lahore round of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League at Punjab Stadium on Friday.

Saeed hit the winner for PCAA in the 11th minute.The loss left KPT gasping on four points after ten appearances. The win took PCAA to 11 points from 10 meetings.PCAA are in 11th place while KPT trail at the 14th spot in the 15-team competition.

Meanwhile, the other game between former champions Army and WAPDA ended in a 1-1 draw with both sides taking one point each.In another match of the day, former four-time champions Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) overpowered Bahawalpur’s Ashraf Sugar Mills 1-0 with Umair Ali scoring the winner in the 35th minute.

KRL moved to the second spot with 22 points from 10 matches. ASM are reeling on three points from 10 matches.This was the last day of the Punjab round. The Karachi phase will begin here on November 16.The organisers on Friday said that the schedule for the decisive round would soon be unveiled.