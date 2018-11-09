Wapda face Navy in Capt Natha Khan Volleyball final

KOTLI: National Champion Pakistan Wapda and runners up Pakistan Navy will lock horns in the final of ongoing Captain Natha Khan Sher Jang Memorial Volleyball Tournament on Friday.

Earlier, Wapda won the first semifinal 26-24, 25-17, 25-21. Navy won the second semifinal against Pakistan Air Force 25-21, 24-17 and 25-21 at the Government Boys Inter College here on Thursday.

Army fielded fresh blood in the tournament which promised their bright future and reaching into the semifinal was a great achievement for the young team. Saleem served hard, Ashfaq smashed forcefully and Usman effectively blocked to earn valuable points for their team. Wapda showed aggression throughout the match. Murad and Kashif were exceptional in their well-placed smashes and good serves.

Mubashar of Pakistan Navy was the only difference in the second semifinal. Throughout the match he moved swiftly in the court earning valuable points for his team. His intelligent smashes in gaps, effective blocking of opposition’s smashes and accurate serves lifted Navy when the sailors were trailing at 4-10 in the third set and guided them to win the match. PAF showed aggression but failed to check their wrong serves at critical times which deprived them from getting valuable points.