26kgs of hashish seized in Hangu

HANGU: The police seized 26 kilograms of hashish and arrested the drug-trafficker in the limits of the Thall Police Station on Thursday, police said. They said the police had barricaded road at the Tor Pul checkpoint when they signalled a passenger vehicle (C-9962) to stop. On thorough search, the police recovered 26 kgs of hashish from the hidden cavities of the vehicle. The law-enforcers also arrested the drug-trafficker identified as Tamas Khan, a resident of Bannu, and impounded the vehicle.