26kgs of hashish seized in Hangu

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HANGU: The police seized 26 kilograms of hashish and arrested the drug-trafficker in the limits of the Thall Police Station on Thursday, police said. They said the police had barricaded road at the Tor Pul checkpoint when they signalled a passenger vehicle (C-9962) to stop. On thorough search, the police recovered 26 kgs of hashish from the hidden cavities of the vehicle. The law-enforcers also arrested the drug-trafficker identified as Tamas Khan, a resident of Bannu, and impounded the vehicle.
HANGU: The police seized 26 kilograms of hashish and arrested the drug-trafficker in the limits of the Thall Police Station on Thursday, police said. They said the police had barricaded road at the Tor Pul checkpoint when they signalled a passenger vehicle (C-9962) to stop. On thorough search, the police recovered 26 kgs of hashish from the hidden cavities of the vehicle. The law-enforcers also arrested the drug-trafficker identified as Tamas Khan, a resident of Bannu, and impounded the vehicle.
Comments