Fri November 09, 2018
National

MP
Mushtaq Paracha
November 9, 2018

Late Maulana Samiul Haq remembered for religious, political services

NOWSHERA: Speakers paid rich tributes to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami chief Maulana Samiul Haq for his religious and political services at a condolence reference here on Thursday. The Nowshera District Bar Association had arranged the reference for the late religious scholar who was recently stabbed to death in his residence in Rawalpindi.

A number of people attended the reference, which was presided over by Nowshera District Bar Association President Azmat Ali Shah Gilani. The bar chief in his address said the late Maulana was a brave and outspoken leader and had rendered great services for the country and the people, which would never be forgotten.

Other speakers said the late Maulana played a positive role in the Jihad-e-Afghanistan. They said he protected the interests of the country by leading as a chairman of the Difa-e-Pakistan Council. Zamir Muhammad Khan and Shaukat Ali advocates said Maulana Samiul Haq always struggled for the Muslim unity.

The bar association general secretary, Usman Khan Advocate, remembered the late Maulana as a great administrator and said it was due to his efforts that Darul Uloom Haqqania at Akora Khattak town produced a large number of religious scholars. Other speakers showered praises on late Maulana Samiul Haq for his love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his participation in the Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Movement.

