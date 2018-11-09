Dr Aafia to be provided legal assistance: Qureshi

Ag Sabah

MULTAN: The Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, has said the government will provide legal assistance to Dr Aafia Siddiqui, who is jailed in the US for almost a decade. He said he would meet Aafia’s sister, Dr Fauzia Siddiqui, next week. “Whatever assistance can be provided to her will be given while remaining within the ambit of law, it is my duty and I will do that,” he told the media.

Talking to the media on Thursday at the book launching ceremony of renowned scholar Allama Ghazanfar Mehdi, he said Pakistan is serious in resuming talks with India. However, India is passing through an election process and the dialogue may resume after its elections. About his meeting with the US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, he said the US is not demanding ‘do more’ from Pakistan. He said the government did not send Aasia Bibi abroad because a review petition was filed in the Supreme Court. There is international pressure for her early release but Pakistan would fulfil all the legal requirements.

To a query, he said police would soon apprehend Maulana Samiul Haq’s killers. To another query, he said the government has formed committees reviewing the creation of South Punjab province.

Unfortunately, the PTI does not have two-thirds majority in assemblies and the party is seeking national consensus for the issue, he added. The party needs support from all the federating units for making the new province. Prime Minister Imran Khan is personally monitoring 100 days performance, he further added.

Meanwhile, addressing an International Sufi Conference at the Bahauddin Zakaria University, the foreign minister stressed the need to spread the teachings of sufism for eradication of terrorism. He said sufis have given the message of peace and brotherhood. He said in the current atmosphere, cohesion and unity is the need of Pakistan. He said a lot is being said about China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, adding we term it a game changer and future of Pakistan is linked to it. President Dr Arif Alvi also addressed the conference.