Prabat reaches men’s singles, juniors’ 18 finals

KARACHI: Young Prabat Kumar has two tough battles to fight on Friday (today) as he faces Farhan Altaf in the final of men’s singles and brother Hasheesh in under-18 final of Karachi Club Open.

Prabat won two consecutive marathon semi-final matches, in men’s singles and juniors’ 18 singles, at Karachi Club on Thursday. He defeated Vinod Das 6-4, 6-2 in men’s singles semi-final and beat Nadir Bachani from Hyderabad 6-4, 6-1 in the junior 18 singles semi-final.

In the other semi-final of junior 18 singles category, Hasheesh overpowered Rayan Jawad 6-3, 2-6, 6-3. The final of under-10 category was won by Zain Ehtisham who won against Soyam Kumar 4-1, 4-1.