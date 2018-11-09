National Athletics Championships from Nov 16

KARACHI: The 49th National Athletics Championships (men and women) will be held from November 16 to 18 at Jinnah Stadium, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

More than 500 athletes (both men and women) from Army, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Navy, WAPDA, Railways, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, FATA and Gilgit Baltistan will be competing for top honours in the two-day event.

“During the championships, men will compete in 23 while women will show their worth in 21 disciplines,” Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) said.