SSGCL on top against Peshawar

ISLAMABAD: Umar Amin smashed 172 as Sui Southern Gas (SSGCL) took early charge against Peshawar Region on the opening day of their Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Super Eight match at the Southend Club Stadium in Karachi.

At the close of the opening day’s play on Wednesday, SSGCL had reached 336-8.Umar Amin hit 24 fours and two sixes in his 257-ball stay at the wicket. Awais Zia (62) also played well.Muhammad Ilyas (3-61) and Zahid Mehmood (2-102) were the leading wicket-takers for Peshawar.

Scores in brief: At Southend Club Stadium, Karachi: SSGCL 336-8 in 92 overs (Umar Amin 172, Awais Zia 62, Adil Amin 31; Muhammad Ilyas 3-61, Zahid Mehmood 2-102) vs Peshawar.

At State Bank Ground, Karachi: SNGPL 232-5 in 90 overs (Asad Shafiq 50, Khurram Shahzad 48, Iftikhar Ahmed 38, Misbahul Haq 28 not out, Imran Butt 28; Muhammad Asif 3-54) vs Wapda.

At NBP Stadium, Karachi: KRL 202-7 in 89.4 overs (Junaid Ali 49, Usman Arshad 45, Muhammad Mohsin 42, Nayyar Abbas 34 not out; Zafar Gohar 3-69, Aizaz Cheema 2-45) vs Lahore Blues.

At UBL Ground, Karachi: Karachi Whites 154 all out in 54.4 overs (Asad Baig 42, Khurram Manzoor 33, Muhammad Hasan 26; Abdul Rehman 8-70, Khurram Shahzad 2-42). Habib Bank 107-4 in 35 overs (Saad Khan 53, Umar Akmal 32; Waleed Ahmed 2-22).