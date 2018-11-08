SSGCL on top against Peshawar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Umar Amin smashed 172 as Sui Southern Gas (SSGCL) took early charge against Peshawar Region on the opening day of their Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Super Eight match at the Southend Club Stadium in Karachi.
At the close of the opening day’s play on Wednesday, SSGCL had reached 336-8.Umar Amin hit 24 fours and two sixes in his 257-ball stay at the wicket. Awais Zia (62) also played well.Muhammad Ilyas (3-61) and Zahid Mehmood (2-102) were the leading wicket-takers for Peshawar.
Scores in brief: At Southend Club Stadium, Karachi: SSGCL 336-8 in 92 overs (Umar Amin 172, Awais Zia 62, Adil Amin 31; Muhammad Ilyas 3-61, Zahid Mehmood 2-102) vs Peshawar.
At State Bank Ground, Karachi: SNGPL 232-5 in 90 overs (Asad Shafiq 50, Khurram Shahzad 48, Iftikhar Ahmed 38, Misbahul Haq 28 not out, Imran Butt 28; Muhammad Asif 3-54) vs Wapda.
At NBP Stadium, Karachi: KRL 202-7 in 89.4 overs (Junaid Ali 49, Usman Arshad 45, Muhammad Mohsin 42, Nayyar Abbas 34 not out; Zafar Gohar 3-69, Aizaz Cheema 2-45) vs Lahore Blues.
At UBL Ground, Karachi: Karachi Whites 154 all out in 54.4 overs (Asad Baig 42, Khurram Manzoor 33, Muhammad Hasan 26; Abdul Rehman 8-70, Khurram Shahzad 2-42). Habib Bank 107-4 in 35 overs (Saad Khan 53, Umar Akmal 32; Waleed Ahmed 2-22).
ISLAMABAD: Umar Amin smashed 172 as Sui Southern Gas (SSGCL) took early charge against Peshawar Region on the opening day of their Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Super Eight match at the Southend Club Stadium in Karachi.
At the close of the opening day’s play on Wednesday, SSGCL had reached 336-8.Umar Amin hit 24 fours and two sixes in his 257-ball stay at the wicket. Awais Zia (62) also played well.Muhammad Ilyas (3-61) and Zahid Mehmood (2-102) were the leading wicket-takers for Peshawar.
Scores in brief: At Southend Club Stadium, Karachi: SSGCL 336-8 in 92 overs (Umar Amin 172, Awais Zia 62, Adil Amin 31; Muhammad Ilyas 3-61, Zahid Mehmood 2-102) vs Peshawar.
At State Bank Ground, Karachi: SNGPL 232-5 in 90 overs (Asad Shafiq 50, Khurram Shahzad 48, Iftikhar Ahmed 38, Misbahul Haq 28 not out, Imran Butt 28; Muhammad Asif 3-54) vs Wapda.
At NBP Stadium, Karachi: KRL 202-7 in 89.4 overs (Junaid Ali 49, Usman Arshad 45, Muhammad Mohsin 42, Nayyar Abbas 34 not out; Zafar Gohar 3-69, Aizaz Cheema 2-45) vs Lahore Blues.
At UBL Ground, Karachi: Karachi Whites 154 all out in 54.4 overs (Asad Baig 42, Khurram Manzoor 33, Muhammad Hasan 26; Abdul Rehman 8-70, Khurram Shahzad 2-42). Habib Bank 107-4 in 35 overs (Saad Khan 53, Umar Akmal 32; Waleed Ahmed 2-22).
Comments