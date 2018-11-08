Thu November 08, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2018

Siraj for putting Kashmir on top of foreign policy

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said all the US policies revolved around “Israelisation” of the world, particularly the Middle East, but Pakistan’s foreign policy must look after the national interest and ideology, instead of the US interests.

The US is conspiring for Israel’s recognition by Muslim countries, he said in a statement on Wednesday. He said Kashmir issue should be most important point in the foreign policy of Pakistan. The foreign policy of the country should be reframed giving Kashmir the central place, he added.

“The second important point of our foreign policy should be maintaining peace on both sides of Afghan border”, said JI chief. Sirajul Haq said the third most important foreign policy issue should be protection of Balochsitan from enemy conspiracies. He said the poverty in backward areas of the country should be ended, and the small provinces should be given their due rights.

book reading: Renowned poet Khalid Masood called on Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad at his office.

On this occasion, PU Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Dean Faculty of Oriental Learning Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar and others were also present. The meeting discussed enhancement of educational and co-curricular activities and promote book reading culture among students.

Seminar: Punjab University Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) in collaboration with Institute of Quality & Technology Management (IQTM) will organise a seminar to mark “World Quality Day” on Thursday (today) at 10am at seminar hall of IQTM. Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad will be chief guest.

