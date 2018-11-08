AIPS Asia Youth Reporters workshop concludes

KARACHI: The first ever three-day International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Asia Youth Reporters workshop concluded here on Wednesday.

The event, organised by Sports Journalists Association of Sindh (SJAS) in collaboration with the AIPS Asia, was attended by seven reporters from Nepal, Afghanistan and Iran and 35 reporters from Pakistan.

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Information, Archives and Anti-corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab, former provincial minister and patron of SJAS Junaid Ali Shah, Karachi’s mayor Waseem Akhtar and AIPS Asia Secretary General Amjad Aziz Malik also graced the closing ceremony.

Karachi-based senior sports journalists, also including Khalid Mahmood and Khurram Mahmood of ‘The News’, were given lifetime achievement awards. Junaid was handed over Muhammad Ali Shah Gold Medal in memory of late ex-Sindh Sports Minister Muhammad Ali Shah. Experienced sports reporter of Daily Jang Abdul Majid Bhatti was also awarded gold medal for his meritorious services in sports journalism.

All young reporters, who attended the workshop, were also handed over certificates. The visiting journalists will also be given an opportunity on Thursday (today) to feature in a short cricket event to be held at the Asghar Ali Shah Stadium.