Loadshedding in Skardu

Skardu has been facing the worst loadshedding for many months now. The water level in Satpara dam has also fallen to an alarming level leading to a decrease in energy production.

The poor management of Wapda with regard to the dam project has further aggravated the issue. It is also painful to witness that the local administration is silent and has failed to settle the issue. The higher authorities must take notice of this serious matter at the earliest.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu