Thu November 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How angry is PM Khan?

How angry is PM Khan?
What we borrowed and what we built

What we borrowed and what we built
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept

Billion Tree Tsunami: Audit finds Rs247.6m financial irregularities in Forest Dept
Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand

Pakistan Army captain martyred in Mohmand
Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks

Agreement gives immunity to TLP leadership’s dangerous remarks
China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan

China to park $2 bn in reserves and triple its imports from Pakistan
Amir Liaquat indicted in contempt of court case

Amir Liaquat indicted in contempt of court case
Avenfield case verdict: No option but to suspend IHC verdict, says CJP

Avenfield case verdict: No option but to suspend IHC verdict, says CJP
Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

Resolution in NA to declare Nov 9 as holiday opposed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Participants of War Course call on CJP

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of more than 200 participants of National Security & War Course 2019, National Defence University Islamabad, headed by Maj. Gen. Muhammad Asim Malik and comprising faculty members and officers of armed forces of Pakistan and different foreign countries undergoing training at National Defence UniversityIslamabad, called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar in Supreme Court Islamabad on Wednesday as a part of their inland study tour.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar welcomed the delegation and gave them an overview of the Constitution of 1973 of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. He informed them about the trichotomy of power in Pakistan and discussed different tiers of governance in the country. He dilated upon the role, function and importance of each limb of the State i.e. Parliament, Executive and Judiciary. The Chief Justice of Pakistan also briefed them on the judicial system, its functioning, role, dispensation of justice and constitutional jurisdiction of Supreme Court, High Courts and District Courts to provide relief to the people.

Talking on the issue of delays in the justice system, the Chief Justice underlined the need to reform old and obsolete laws as per requirement of modern age and effective implementation of laws to provide relief, and speedy justice to the aggrieved people. Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) is also one of the useful mechanisms to redress the grievances of people.

Later, he answered the questions of the participants in an interactive session and shared his experiences. Maj. Gen. Muhammad Asim Malik, Chief Instructor, National Defence University thanked the Chief Justice of Pakistan on his own behalf and on behalf of the participants. The delegation presented souvenir to Chief Justice.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Don’t live in India if you love batsmen from other countries: Virat Kohli

Boult hat-trick fuels New Zealand´s win over Pakistan

Boult hat-trick fuels New Zealand´s win over Pakistan
'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour

'Say You´ll Be There': Spice Girls superfan hails reunion tour
Ronaldo scores but Man United stun Juve with two late goals

Ronaldo scores but Man United stun Juve with two late goals

Photos & Videos

Youtube stars Sham Idrees, Froggy got engaged

Youtube stars Sham Idrees, Froggy got engaged
Aamir Khan thanks team 'Thugs of Hindostan', hopes fans will enjoy it

Aamir Khan thanks team 'Thugs of Hindostan', hopes fans will enjoy it
Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'

Inside Priyanka Chopra's dreamy 'pyjama party'
Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik

Didn't make a single friend in One Direction: Zayn Malik