Participants of War Course call on CJP

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of more than 200 participants of National Security & War Course 2019, National Defence University Islamabad, headed by Maj. Gen. Muhammad Asim Malik and comprising faculty members and officers of armed forces of Pakistan and different foreign countries undergoing training at National Defence UniversityIslamabad, called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar in Supreme Court Islamabad on Wednesday as a part of their inland study tour.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar welcomed the delegation and gave them an overview of the Constitution of 1973 of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. He informed them about the trichotomy of power in Pakistan and discussed different tiers of governance in the country. He dilated upon the role, function and importance of each limb of the State i.e. Parliament, Executive and Judiciary. The Chief Justice of Pakistan also briefed them on the judicial system, its functioning, role, dispensation of justice and constitutional jurisdiction of Supreme Court, High Courts and District Courts to provide relief to the people.

Talking on the issue of delays in the justice system, the Chief Justice underlined the need to reform old and obsolete laws as per requirement of modern age and effective implementation of laws to provide relief, and speedy justice to the aggrieved people. Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) is also one of the useful mechanisms to redress the grievances of people.

Later, he answered the questions of the participants in an interactive session and shared his experiences. Maj. Gen. Muhammad Asim Malik, Chief Instructor, National Defence University thanked the Chief Justice of Pakistan on his own behalf and on behalf of the participants. The delegation presented souvenir to Chief Justice.