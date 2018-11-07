Wed November 07, 2018
Monitoring Report
November 7, 2018

Zardari says efforts on to arrest him

NAWABSHAH: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday said that efforts are underway to arrest him but that there is no evidence against him.

“Ways are being found to arrest me but they are unable to find any evidence,” he said while addressing an event in Nawabshah, Geo News reported.

He was talking about inquiries against him being carried out by the National Accountability Bureau. The former president quipped that he has been arrested previously too and will only get more famous if arrested again.

“I was sent to jail on political grounds...no one had to go behind bars on [these] grounds in PPP tenure,” Zardari said.

He also claimed former and current prime ministers, Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan, respectively, were brought to power through a deal.

“Those who get deals done bring such people to power but then they are unable to run the country,” he said, adding that the PPP came into power without any deal and proved that they can run the country.

The former president has previously made similar claims, saying that it is actually the PPP’s unflinching support for 18th Amendment due to which vindictive steps are being taken against Zardari.

