Aasia case verdict: CJP seeks report on damages during protests

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, while taking notice of vandalism in reaction to the Asia Bibi case verdict, Tuesday sought a report from federal and provincial governments on damage caused to public and private property during last week's countrywide protests, reports Geo News. The chief justice took notice for the sake of compensating affected people, read a statement issued by the Supreme Court. The law enforcement agencies had rounded up around 1800 individuals by Monday night. The Ministry of Interior has said that the accused had been booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act.