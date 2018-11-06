Section 144 imposed in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: The district administration has imposed Section 144 across the district to prevent smog and directed to stop functioning of brick kilns for next few months. According to a press release issued here, there was risk that smog might hit Bahawalpur during next few days due to burning of stuff at rice factories in India. However, taking preventive measures, the government has imposed Section 144 throughout the province under which people are banned from burning crop stubble, tyres, and rubbish. The district government has directed the brick kilns owners to stop functioning of the kilns for next few months, it said. The action is also being taken against smoke-emitting vehicles and the small industrial units which had been causing pollution, it added.