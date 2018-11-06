Crackdown on environment polluters under way

FAISALABAD: A crackdown on environment polluters is under way in the district and different departments are actively participating in it. Talking to the agency here on Monday, a spokesman for district administration said that the Agriculture Department had banned burning of remains of crops and strict action was being taken against those farmers who were violating the ban. The Agriculture Department teams registered cases against eight farmers in November so far over violation of the ban. The traffic police also launched a vigorous campaign against smoke-emitting vehicles. They challaned 1,178 vehicles during the last one month and imposed Rs 910,700 fine on them, he added. The spokesman said that the Environmental Protection Agency took action against smoke-emitting brick-kilns and factories. It sealed 10 brick-kilns and issued notices to owners of 211 industrial units during October. From Nov 4, owners of various brick kilns closed down their units voluntarily. During surprise checking, four brick kilns were found operative and action was taken against their owners.