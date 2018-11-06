Royal FC begin Leisure Leagues Hyderabad Season 4 campaign in style

KARACHI: Royal Football Club recorded a convincing 4-0 victory against FC Champions in the Leisure Leagues Hyderabad Season 4 here at WAPDA Football Ground in Hyderabad.Wajahat Ali scored twice while Mohammad Khalid and Shatro netted one goal each.In another match, Avengers defeated FC Titans 1-0 thanks to Talha Idrees’s solitary goal.The match between FC Thunderbolts and Real Strikers ended in a goalless draw. Maverick FC and Finishers also saw their game ended in a barren draw.