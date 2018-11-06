Late eagle lifts DeChambeau to US PGA Las Vegas title

LOS ANGELES, California: Bryson DeChambeau rolled in a 58-foot eagle putt from off the green at 16 on Sunday on the way to a one-shot victory in the US PGA Tour’s Shriners for Children Open in Las Vegas.

DeChambeau fired a five-under par 66 in the final round at TPC Summerlin to edge defending champion Patrick Cantlay by a stroke.On a day that saw several players jockeying for the lead late, Cantlay was up by one when he arrived at the par-three 17th, where a poor shot from a greenside bunker led to a bogey.

Right about then, DeChambeau produced his eagle at 16 to seize a two-shot lead.After Cantlay birdied 18, keeping the pressure on with a 65 for 264, DeChambeau two-putted from 30 feet at the last for a win that moves him to fifth in the world rankings.He notched his fourth USPGA Tour title since June and his first of the fledgling 2018-19 season.

“I was just coming out here to try and kick the rust off and was able to play some great golf,” DeChambeau said. “I didn’t putt my best, but I was still able to get it done so I’m pretty proud of that.”