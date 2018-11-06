13 foreign players withdraw from Pakistan Junior Tennis

KARACHI: As many as 13 foreign boys and girls withdrew from the ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships (I) that commenced at the PTF Tennis Complex, Garden Avenue, Islamabad, on Monday.

It is to be noted here that 32 foreign players, 21 boys and 11 girls, had entered this championship but only nine boys and 11 girls are now playing. Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) had to cancel the qualifying draws for singles events of both categories.

In boys’ singles first round, wild card entrant Ahmed Kamil overpowered Brandon Suryana from Indonesia 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; Yunes Talawar from Iran beat Osama Khan 6-2, 6-1; Ahmad Asjad Qureshi defeated Moosa Choudhry 6-3, 7-6(3); Ronan Sahni from Great Britain smashed wildcard holder Abdullah Abdullah 6-3, 6-2; Waleed Anwar won against Ahmar Saeed 6-2, 6-1; qualifier Zalan Khan defeated wildcard Vhimalshanth Chandramohan from Sri Lanka 6-4, 6-3; wildcard Abdullah Adnan won against Hai Truong Vo from Vietnam 6-3, 6-3;

Berk Ulas Enc from Turkey thrashed M Saeed Chudary 6-0, 6-0; and Sami Zeb Khan overpowered beat Subhan bin Salik 6-3, 3-6, 7-5. The players who got byes were top seed Ivan Penev from Bulgaria, seventh seed Shoaib Khan, fourth seed Nauman Aftab, fifth seed Aryan Esmaeilpourfallahi from Iran, third seed Huzaifa Abdul Rehman, sixth seed Saqib Hayat, and second seed Arya Roghani from Iran. There are only two Pakistani girls and 16 boys in the main draws of the singles categories in this ITF Grade-5 championship.