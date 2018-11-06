Tue November 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
The day of the TLP

The day of the TLP
PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo

PM Imran Khan highlights Pakistan’s export potential at China import expo
China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula

China to give Pakistan anti-corruption formula
Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account

Jemima reacts to suspension of Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Twitter account
Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP

Alarming increase in neonatal, maternal mortality rates in KP
Social media to be regulated, says Fawad

Social media to be regulated, says Fawad
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of 3rd T20
Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

Asia Bibi lawyer says EU, UN made him leave 'against my wishes'

World

REUTERS
November 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Fee for EU citizens staying in UK puts slavery survivors at risk

LONDON: Britain will put slavery survivors at risk of being trafficked again unless it exempts them from fees imposed on immigrants wishing to stay in the country after it leaves the European Union, campaigners said on Monday.

People from European countries who want to remain in Britain after it leaves the EU in March 2019 will need to pay about 65 pounds ($84) for adults and 33 pounds ($43) for children, according to the Home Office (interior ministry).

Britain’s immigration minister, Caroline Nokes, told parliamentarians on Oct 25 that survivors of modern slavery would not be exempt "unless the victim is a child in local authority care". Imposing a Brexit fee on slavery survivors would be "retrograde step" that would undermine their recoveries, said Kate Roberts of the Human Trafficking Foundation, a British charity.

"Charging fees is an extra barrier and hoop for people to jump through who have already been through so much," Roberts told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "Any extra hurdles risk people slipping back underground and into exploitation."

Nokes’ announcement follows a government decision earlier this year to halve the financial support it gives to victims of modern slavery. "For us, this is unacceptable in the face of major cuts to the support trafficked people will be getting," said Caroline Robinson, director of the British charity Focus on Labour Exploitation. "On top of that, to charge them a fee to stay in the UK flies in the face of the huge priority that the prime minister said she places on the issue of tackling modern slavery.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz

Pakistan to break New Zealand jinx, says Sarfraz
Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Misbah backs Sarfraz to captain Pakistan until end of World Cup

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series

Sharma´s record ton helps India clinch T20 series
Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Pakistani films Cake, Salam win big at South Asian Film Festival

Photos & Videos

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai

Aditi Singh: Roaming in Karachi feels like taking a walk in Mumbai
AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25

AR Rahman considered committing suicide every day until the age of 25
SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments

SRK’s ‘Zero’ in legal trouble for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments
World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China

World’s biggest mosquito placed on display in China