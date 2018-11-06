PESHAWAR: Four police officers were transferred and assigned new postings Monday. According to a notification Shafiullah Khan was posted acting SP City Peshawar and Salam Khalid acting SP Headquarters Peshawar. Habibullah was posted acting SDPO of Mingora while Rahim Hussain was directed to look after the office of SP Rural Peshawar in addition to his own posting as DSP Regi.
