CM wants Kohat Division’s share in gas royalty ensured

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan presided over a meeting on Sunday that resolved to settle the gas supply and other allied problems of Kohat Division on a permanent basis.

According to an official handout, he directed to remove irritants and ensure the share of Kohat division in the gas royalty already embedded in the current Annual Develop Plan of the province.

The chief minister said this was a genuine problem of the Kohat division which the present government had settled on a permanent basis.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Member National Assembly Shahid Ahmad, Advisor to Chief Minister on Education Ziaullah Bangah, Advisor to CM on Energy Himayatullah Khan, secretaries and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The participants were briefed about the supply position of Karak, Hangu and Kohat districts and the problems faced in the supply of gas to certain areas of these districts.

They reviewed the problems faced in different development schemes in Gurguri, Tal and Anar Chinar.

The chief minister admitted that the extension of gas supply to the people of Kohat division was their legitimate right which would be ensured.

He feared the delay of schemes would cause cost escalation and therefore the gas wells should be operationalized which is the need of the province.

Mahmood Khan said despite challenges, the KP government wanted to resolve these problems. He said he would approach the federal government to get the share of the province.

Meanwhile, the chief minister agreed to sign an agreement on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone and Management Company and relevant company here in a meeting on a public-private partnership for Rashakai Economic Zone project.

Mahmood Khan, who is the chairman of Public-Private Partnership Committee, presided over the meeting which was attended by Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagara as vice-chairman and other members.

Acting Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah gave a briefing on Rashakai Economic Zone, an agreement for joint ventures and important features of both the agreements and preparedness level and especially on the proceedings of meeting on PPP unit.

The chief minister directed to ensure working on the policies of the government, follow the rules and law in the light of recommendations of public-private partnership unit adding that Rashakai Economic Zone is the priority project on the CPEC.

The meeting was told that the unit had already recommended certain recommendations a few days back for the Rashakai Economic Zone which the prime minister had taken up with the Chinese government in his meeting with the Chinese leadership.