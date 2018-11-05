Large crowd throngs Lok Mela on opening day

Islamabad : After tense days of sit-in and protests, it was all life, colour, music and excitement in the air as annual Lok Mela was inaugurated by Federal Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza on Sunday.

The Mela venue remained crowded throughout the day as the residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and those visiting the exciting annual event from other parts of the country through enjoyed traditional products, live cultural music and scrumptious regional food offered at different pavilions.

Hundreds of master artisans, folk artists, folk performers and folk dance groups from all over the country participate in the festival bringing with them their skills and creativity. A large number of people from different walks of life including art and craft experts, cultural personalities, diplomats, media persons, students and general public attended the ceremony and enjoyed the thrilling performances of the artistes.

The objective of the festival is to reinforce and strengthen national integration by promoting the cultural heritage of Pakistan through active participation of all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

According to a tradition, the festival opened with a ‘dastarbandi’ or ‘chaddar poshi’ of an established master artisan including folk singer from Balochistan Akhtar Chanal and craftswoman from Sindh who masters in Charkha work. The chief guest performed his ‘dastarbandi’ by placing turban on their heads. The ‘dastarbandi’ or ‘chaddar poshi’ is a symbol of Lok Virsa’s sustained campaign to keep the heritage of Pakistan alive and continuing.

During the inaugural ceremony, vibrant cultural performances were also presented by each of the participating region showing national solidarity and proving that this unique festival is a symbol of federation’s recognition and patronage to our rich cultural diversity and active participation of the people of Pakistan.

Speaking on this occasion, Federal Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza compared Pakistan’s cultural diversity with a rainbow. “It is incredible that our artisans have preserved their skills despite huge challenges faced by them,” she said while appreciating Lok Virsa administration for keeping the tradition of Lok Mela alive since past three decades,

She said that she will suggest Prime Minister of Pakistan to promote Pakistani artisans at international level and to take special measures for financial and social security of those who are playing important role of preserving the culture and tradition of the country.

Later, the chief guest paid a visit to the cultural pavilions, witnessed indigenous folk entertainment and met participants coming from every nook and corner of the country bringing with them their creativity in arts, crafts and innovation.

The festival will continue till November 13, 2018 daily from 11.00 a.m. to 10.00 p.m. at Lok Virsa Complex, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian.