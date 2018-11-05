Mon November 05, 2018
Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving

Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge

PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation

PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

Police issue security threat for Maulana Fazl

Lahore

Our Correspondent
November 5, 2018

Share

Police book mentally-challenged man after killing him

LAHORE: Nawankot police have registered a case against a mentally-challenged man who was charged with attempted murder of a cop.

However, the police did not mention the death of the mentally-challenged man, Umair, at the hands of Dolphin Squad in the FIR. An official of the Dolphin Squad, Mubashar, had opened firing in self-defence on Saturday and wounded a mentally-challenged man who was later identified as Umair. Ironically, the police did not mention the death of Umair in the FIR.

Youth dies: Four people died in different road accidents here on Sunday. A 20-year-old bike rider fell off the Yadgar Flyover and died after a speeding car hit him. The victim was identified as Zohaib of Badami Bagh. He along with his friend Haris was passing through the flyover on a bike when the rashly-driven car hit them. He fell from the flyover and died. His sustained injuries, and was admitted to hospital where his condition was stated to be precarious. Meanwhile, three persons expired in different hospitals, a few hours after they got injured in road accidents.

The victims identified were identified as Idrees, Khalid and Suffian. Idrees was injured by a speeding car on Ravi Road. Khalid was hit by a car in Lower Mall and Suffian was injured on Ferozpur Road. They were removed hospitals where they succumbed to their injuries.

Man shot dead: A 24-year-old youth was shot dead by unidentified persons in Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Area on Sunday. Police identified the victim as Raza Dogar of Nishtar Colony. He was on his way on a bike when unidentified persons intercepted him and shot him dead. Police have removed the body to morgue.

suicide: A 62-year-old man committed suicide by jumping off Ichhara flyover on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Shafi. Two other people, including a woman, also sustained injuries when the man jumped down from the flyover and fell on them. The injured were indentified as Shahid, 24, and Wazira Bibi, 50. They were admitted to hospital.

passengers injured: At least 16 passengers were injured when a bus overturned due to speeding on Multan Road at Sundar on Sunday. Rescuers shifted the injured passengers to the local tehsil headquarters hospital. Except four injured victims, the rest were discharged from the hospital after medical aid. The four victims are: Namat Ullah, 25, Rasool, 17, Abubakar, 20 and Mushtaq, 21.

The injured were discharged from hospital after medical aid were indentified as Aleem, 65, Rafique, 26, Raheem, 74, Gull Mast, 56, Shabbir, 20, Nadeem, 27, Qadir Khan, 40, Imran, 19, Zahid, 60, Ali, 25, Qadir, 60 and Israr, 25.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 188 criminals, including 57 proclaimed offenders (POs). PHP teams also seized 3,841 litre liquor, 10,661 grams charas, 30 pistols, 3 Kalashnikovs, two rifles, 8 guns and 826 bullets from the possession of the arrested persons.

Road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 814 road accidents in all 36 districts of the province in the last 24 hours. Eight people died and 919 suffered injuries in the road accidents. Out of the injured, 576 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals while 343 victims with minor injuries were treated on the post by the rescue medical teams.

