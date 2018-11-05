RYK growers demand water, cut in outages, diesel prices

BAHAWALPUR: Scores of Rahimyar Khan district growers, under the banner Pakistan Kissan Attehad (PKI), staged demonstration on Sunday evening at Manuk De Hatti near Rukan Pur for their rights and problems.

The protest demonstration and rally was led by PKI district organiser Jam MD Ganga and district president Malik Allah Nawaz and several other growers of the area.

Highlighting their issues, the growers said that there was no water in canals, diesel price had shoot up and electricity loadshedding has ruined the growers in south Punjab particularly in Bahawalpur division. They protesters also condemned the plundering of the sugar mills mafia. They said the growers were unable to sow wheat and the rulers were claiming that they gave incentives to them.