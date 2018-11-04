SHC seeks status of DNA testing labs in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the chief secretary, home secretary, health secretary and inspector general (IG) of police to submit a complete report on the status of DNA testing laboratories in the province as well as details of cases that were solved through DNA tests along with protocols adopted if such tests were conducted.

The direction came on the appeal of a man, Abdul Karim, against the acquittal of accused in the murder case of his daughter, Aamna, who was killed after being kidnapped. The body of the victim was identified through a DNA test conducted by a laboratory at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro. However, the cause of death was not ascertained as yet. A forensic DNA analyst, Mohammad Hussain Soomro, informed the SHC that the cause of death had to be ascertained by a special medical board comprising a police surgeon, heads of LUMHS departments of pathology and anatomy and the magistrate concerned. The director general health had constituted the medical board, the court was informed.

The SHC observed that the authorities concerned had failed to submit a report on the cause of the victim’s death. The court directed the director general health to ensure that requisite formalities were completed and the cause of death ascertained by competent persons.