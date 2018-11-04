Mother of two children martyred in Indian firing

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD: A woman, Munazza Bibi, embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) as Indian troops carried out unprovoked deliberate firing on civilian population in Bhimber Sector, says a press release issued here by Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday.

Munazza Bibi was a mother of two. Pakistani troops engaged Indian posts that carried out unprovoked firing.

Meanwhile, Director General (SA & Saarc), Dr Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner (DHC) JP Singh on Saturday and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control on November 2 in Bhimbar Sector.

The violations resulted in the Shahadat of an innocent young civilian lady (22 years old Munazza Bibi w/o M Waseem r/o Pakka Kothavillage).

“The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” Foreign Office in a press release said.

The Director General (SA & Saarc) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire agreement, investigate it and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the cease-

fire in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the

LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions. The Indian forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary are continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons.

In 2018, the Indian forces have carried out more than 2312 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the shahadats of 35 innocent civilians, while injuring 135 others.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India continued from the year 2017 when the Indian forces had committed 1970 ceasefire violations.