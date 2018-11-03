Sat November 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series
Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected
Protesters warned before operation

Protesters warned before operation
PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property
Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR
Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore
PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM’s sister confirms her Dubai property

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khannum, informed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) that she had owned a precious property in Dubai, credible sources disclosed on Thursday.

Aleema Khannum in her response to FIA’s notice told the inquiry officer in Lahore that she acquired property abroad but now she has sold this asset.

“I had acquired property in the UAE. I had also mentioned the Dubai property in my tax returns and will disclose the source of income for the purchase as soon as I reach Pakistan as I am currently out of the country,” revealed a senior FIA official who quoted the prime minister’s sister as telling the inquiry officer.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#MeToo: US journalists hits back at MJ Akbar over ‘consensual’ claims

#MeToo: US journalists hits back at MJ Akbar over ‘consensual’ claims
Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud

Ajay Devgn, Kajol are back on Koffee With Karan after 2016 feud
Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Photos & Videos

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?