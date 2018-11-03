Maulana Sami in view of experts

ISLAMABAD: Geo News anchor Hamid Mir said Darul Uloom Haqqania, Akora Khattak, some of its teachers and JUI-Sami General Secretary Yusuf Shah had also been attacked in the past.

The basic reason, he said, was that slain Maulana Sami and Dr Sher Ali Shah had taken a courageous stand on the anti-polio campaigns.

“Maulana Samiul Haq not only condemned attacks and decreed against them, but also condemned suicide bombings and violence for which he faced life threats,” he said.

Anchor Saleem Safi said the Maulana’s biggest attribute was that he always stood by the state of Pakistan during serious crisis situations braving severe criticism.

“Some people would refer to him as the patron of the Taliban but the fact remains that he never stood against the state nor did he instigate anyone to do so. His death is a huge loss to the nation, and our hearts go out to his family.”

Maulana Samiul Haq’s son Maulana Hamidul Haq said his father was supposedly having rest in his bedroom owing to ailment. He said they had no enmity with anyone.

Senior analyst Rahimullah Yousafzai advised the young students of Darul Uloom Haqqania not to let them go berserk and keep their emotions under control, giving no room to the anti-state forces to benefit from the situation as the country was already passing through the critical circumstances.

He said the ongoing situation had thrown a huge challenge to the seminary students to demonstrate peace, patience and responsibility through their action.