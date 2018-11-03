Pak hockey team’s WC participation in doubt: Sardar

LAHORE: Pakistan hockey team manager and head coach Hasan Sardar believes that the national hockey team’s participation in the upcoming Men’s Hockey World Cup is in doubt

Talking to the media on Friday he said that the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is going through a serious financial crisis which will create problems for them to participate in the World Cup which is scheduled from November 28 to December 14 in Bhubaneswar, India.

“Without funds, it will be an impossible task for us to play in the mega event,” he said.To a query about training camp ahead of the world cup, he said that they are hopeful to organise the camp from November 5 where the players will go through tough drills.

“The camp got delayed due to lack of funds but now hopefully it kicks off from November 5,” he said. Former Hockey Olympian appealed to the government to release funds for them so that they can resume their activities in a proper way.

He also asked the corporate sector to come forward and support hockey in the country to help revive its lost glory.“I would like to request the government to release the funds for the federation,” he said. The training camp, which will feature 25 players, was scheduled to commence from November 2, however, it is expected to start from the next week in Karachi.

Moreover, Pakistani players have not received their promised daily allowances for Champions Trophy as yer, which was played earlier this year in June. The Hockey World Cup 2018 is scheduled to be played in India from November 28.