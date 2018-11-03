ITU admission

LAHORE: Information Technology University (ITU) has opened admissions for its Executive MBA in Information, Technology & Entrepreneurship (EMBITE) for spring 2019 session. It is the first programme in Pakistan designed specifically to provide skills and knowledge to mid-career professionals who are interested in starting a new business or those who intend to grow their business. The deadline for online application is December 31 and classes will be commenced on January 26. The programme will be taught entirely by foreign-qualified faculty, and is designed for maximum flexibility combined with outstanding quality. The programme is two-year long modular comprising 72 credit hours, made up of 22 courses (offered as modules) and a project, in accordance with the roadmap laid down by the Higher Education Commission.