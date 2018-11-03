Six people killed in Sukkur

SUKKUR: As many as six people including a child were killed in different incidents in and around Sukkur on Friday.

At least four people were killed and 10 were injured when an oil tanker collided with a passenger coach on the M-9 Motorway near Nooriabad here on Friday. The Warraich Coach was bound for Punjab when an oil tanker hit it from the rear.

The rescue teams moved the injured and dead to the LUMHS Hospital, Jamshoro. Only one of the deceased could be identified as Abdul Samad, while the injured were identified as Nazima, Razia, Muhammed Waris, Muhammed Fayaz, Arsalan.

Meanwhile, in a tribal clash, one person was killed and three injured in Obaro. Two groups of Mazari clan clashed in village Punhal Mazari near Obaro which resulted in the killing of Rafiq Mazari and left Bashir Ahmed and Inayatullah injured.