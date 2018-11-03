IGP Punjab reviews law and order situation

LAHORE: A meeting to review the prevailing law and order in the province was held under the chairmanship of IGP Punjab at CPO Lahore on Friday. All senior officers of CPO in person and field officers were present through audio link. The meeting reviewed in detail division and district-wise, the law and order besides, the available resources, including force and logistics. The IGP ensured the officers that all their shortages will be met as per their demands. The meeting decided that every person has the right for peaceful protest in favour of his demand but nobody will be allowed to take the law into hands. It was decided that the violators will be dealt strictly. The IG directed the officers to remain vigilant about the situation and keep liaison with the force and public representatives, religious scholars, notables and the general public so that the maintenance of the law and order could be ensured with their cooperation. He directed the officers that all and officers who received injuries during duties will immediately be provided the departmental financial assistance along with medical aid.